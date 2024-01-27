Hyderabad: Man flees from police custody

A driver who was taken into custody for driving rashly leading to injuries to several persons at Punjagutta, escaped from Gandhi Hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 08:18 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A driver who was taken into custody for driving rashly leading to injuries to several persons at Punjagutta on Friday, escaped from Gandhi Hospital on Saturday.

Aamir Ali, a resident of Charminar had booked the vehicle using an App few weeks ago.

Also Read School girl dies after lorry hits two-wheeler in Hyderabad

However, he was using the car allegedly after tampering with the registration number and chasis number and avoiding payment and contact with the owner Mohan Reddy.

On Friday, Mohan spotted Aamir Ali in the car and tried to stop him. Ali attempted to escape and in the process, rammed the vehicle into pedestrians. Finally, he was caught by the people and after sound thrashing, handed over to Punjagutta police.

The police booked a case and later took him to Gandhi Hospital for treatment on Saturday for the injuries he suffered when manhandled by the mob. However, Aamir Ali managed to give police a slip and escape. A special team was formed to track him down.

It may be recalled the Rahil Shakil son of Aamir Shakil, former MLA from Bodhan had escaped from Punjagutta police station after hitting a police barricade at Praja Bhavan in December. City Police Commissioner had placed under suspension the then SHO Punjagutta for the lapse and allow some other person to impersonate in the case.