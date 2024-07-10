Telangana Cyber Security police nab controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) took into custody Praneeth Hanumantu, the YouTuber who was booked by the police for allegedly making indecent sexual comments against a minor girl four days ago.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 07:23 PM

Praneeth Hanumanthu

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) took into custody Praneeth Hanumantu, the YouTuber who was booked by the police for allegedly making indecent sexual comments against a minor girl four days ago.

The inappropriate remarks made by the YouTuber came to light after actor, Sai Dharm Tej, through micro-blogging platform ‘X’ posted a video highlighting the comments and asked Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy to take initiate action against Hanumantu. The Telangana police had registered a case under various sections of BNS, POCSO and IT Act against Hanumantu.

Finally, the police were able to track him down to Bengaluru. He was taken into custody and produced before the local court there. He is being brought to the city on a PT warrant.