Jubilee Hills gang-rape: Hyderabad City police to file plea before JJB

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:39 AM, Fri - 1 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The City Police will be filing a plea before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) requesting them accord permission for trial as adults of the five juveniles allegedly involved in the gang rape of a minor girl at Jubilee Hills last month.

The police feel that the crime committed by the six persons – one major and the rest minors – attracts life sentences and the JJB can accord permission taking into consideration the seriousness of the crime. City Police Commissioner CV Anand had previously said the police would explore all legal options to file a plea before the JJB to treat the five minors as adults. “After the plea is submitted, the JJB will study it and pass orders,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the police have roughly one more month to complete the charge sheet in the case and file it before the court. As per the POCSO Act, the investigation officer has to file the charge sheet within 60 days of report of the offence.

“Almost the work of gathering evidence is done. A handful of reports from the forensic department are awaited and once those are received, the charge sheet will be ready. After our legal teams go through it, it will be filed in the court,” an official said.