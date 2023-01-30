Jubin Nautiyal’s new love ballad out now

The song has been written by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Payal Dev. It has been beautifully portrayed in animation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:23 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: T-series is back with a soulful romantic song ‘Pyar Toh Hona Na Tha’ by Jubin Nautiyal. The song has been written by Kunaal Vermaa and composed by Payal Dev. It has been beautifully portrayed in animation.

Within four hours of its release, the song has received more than 4k hits on YouTube. Several fans took to social media to appreciate the song and Jubin for his soulful voice.

Nautiyal took to his Twitter account to introduce the song to say it’s a modern-day love story. He also thanked the fans for all their love and support. “A song that has all the elements of modern-day love! ❤ #PyaarHonaNaTha out now, tune in: https://bit.ly/PyaarHonaNaTha #tseries @TSeries #BhushanKumar @kunaalvermaa77 @pixoury @adityadevmusic,” he wrote.

The song was released at 11 am on Monday on all major streaming platforms.

Simar Kaur