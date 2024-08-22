Hyderabad Police clarify: No free night transportation service for women

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 03:41 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police have issued a public advisory, urging residents to be cautious about circulating misleading information on social media. This comes after a false claim about a “free ride service” for women during late-night hours was widely shared online.

The viral post, which claimed that women who are alone between 10 pm and 6 am could request a free police vehicle ride home by contacting helpline numbers, has been labeled as “misleading” by the authorities. The Hyderabad City Police clarified that no such service exists.

In their statement, the police noted that spreading such unverified information could lead to unnecessary panic and confusion among the public. They also urged citizens to rely on official channels for accurate and up-to-date information regarding public safety services.