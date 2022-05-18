Jump, flip, bounce, and fall at this amusement park in Hyderabad

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 06:34 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Foam Zone. Sky Ladder. DodgeBall. Warped Wall. Don’t these words sound foreign? Like those games, kids play on Nickelodeon and Pogo. Well, these are the names of activities available in an amusement park in the city.

The moment you enter Sky Zone facilities, you will be reminded of the Takeshi’s Castle we all watched as kids. It is the first and largest indoor trampoline park in the country.

Spread across 30,000 square feet, it has activities that would require you to jump, flip, bounce, fall and get back on your feet again.

With games like Sky-Joust where you have to knock your opponent off their feet or Foam Zone where you can defy gravity and fly in the air, this place is a dream come true not just for kids but also for the inner kid in you.

The freestyle jump arena will force you to let go and be goofy. On their wall-to-wall trampoline courts, one can bounce around without the fear of falling. If basketball has been your passion, you can slam dunk those basketballs into the hoops here.

The highlight of this amusement park has to be its Warrior Course. Giving an adrenaline rush, you will be set up for a battle against obstacles. Suitable for people of any age, this is the place to bring out the ninja in you.

Located in both Gandipet and Kondapur, Sky Zone offers multiple packages you can choose from. They offer different packages for kids, groups, schools, and corporate outings.

Before entering the game zone, the management would require individuals to sign a liability waiver form.

It is priced at Rs 900 per hour during peak hours and Rs 650 during non-peak hours. Going in groups and choosing their group package is advisable. They also offer eight different kinds of goodie bags you can take home.

Additionally, if you’d like to throw a party for your pals here, you can book a room for yourself and treat them to some fun games.