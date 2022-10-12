Junior artist arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:09 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: A junior artist was arrested by the Jubilee Hills police for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on the pretext of marriage.

According to the police, the victim met the junior artist, Priyanth around seven years ago during cinema shooting and since they became friends. Priyanth allegedly took the victim to a resort and a hotel on several instances and sexually assaulted her saying that they will marry soon.

However, when the victim insisted on marriage, Priyanth on some or the other pretext avoided the discussion and later stopped talking to her.

On a complaint made by the victim, the Jubilee Hills police booked a case and arrested Priyanth on Wednesday.