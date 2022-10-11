Hyderabad: Gandipet Park opens for public

Hyderabad: The city added another feather to its cap with the Landscape Park at Osman Sagar, Gandipet i.e the Gandipet Park, being opened to the public from Tuesday.

The park inaugurated by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao was spread over 18 acres and developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) involving an expenditure of Rs.35.60 crore. It has an open-air theatre to hold cultural events with Osman Sagar as a backdrop and the other provisions here are set to cheer connoisseurs of art and culture making it one of its kind.

The park which already has a locational advantage due to Osman Sagar, will be decked-up with colourful illumination making it scenic.

The Minister also laid the foundation stone for the Eco-Park which will be developed by the HMDA on 125 acres involving an expenditure of Rs 75 crore. This park too will have unique features such as an infinity pool, aquarium, luxury wooden cottages, camping tents, aviary, and butterfly garden besides regular park components like Gazebos and pergolas, boardwalk and foot courts.