Hyderabad: Rs 2 crore unaccounted money seized in Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:17 AM, Wed - 12 October 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police seized around Rs 2 crore unaccounted money from four persons on Tuesday night.

On specific information the Commissioner’s Task Force (west) team along with Banjara Hills police stopped a car at Road No 12 and found cash in the vehicle.

The occupants of the car could not show documents in support of the source of cash and hence the amount seized.

The Banjara Hills police booked a case.

The police suspect the amount to be hawala money.