Junior colleges in Telangana to reopen on June 1; check academic calendar here

The junior colleges in Telangana will reopen on June 1 with classes commencing for intermediate first and second year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The junior colleges in the State will reopen on June 1 with classes commencing for intermediate first and second year.

According to the tentative academic calendar for the academic year 2023-24 issued by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday, the junior colleges will have Dasara holidays from October 19 to 25 and Sankranti holidays from January 13 to 16. A total of 227 probable working days were calculated for the intermediate education.

Academic calendar for AY 2023-24

* Reopening of junior colleges: June 1

* Classes for first and second-year intermediate: June 1

* Dasara holidays: October 19 to 25

* Reopening after Dasara holidays: October 26

* Half-year exams: November 20 to 25

* Sankranti holidays: January 13 to 16

* Reopening after Sankranti holidays: January 17

* Pre-final exams: January 22 to 29

* IPE practical exams 2024: Second week of February

* IPE theory exams 2024: First week of March

* Summer vacation: April 1 to May 31

* Advanced supplementary exams 2024: Last week of May

* Date of reopening of junior colleges for academic year 2024-25: June 1