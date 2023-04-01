Organisations welcome naming of Telangana Secretariat after Ambedkar

Organisations including Prabuddha Bharat International, Samatha Sainik Dal, SC and ST Officers Forum are conducting a special meeting at Ravindra Bharathi, welcoming TS government’s decision to name the new Secretariat after Dr BR Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Welcoming the Telangana government’s decision to name the new Secretariat after Dr BR Ambedkar, besides to install a 125-feet statue of the Father of the Indian Constitution, organisations including Prabuddha Bharat International, Samatha Sainik Dal, SC and ST Officers Forum are conducting a special meeting at Ravindra Bharathi on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the organisers would appreciate and thank Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for naming the new Secretariat after BR Ambedkar. No other State governments in the country have taken such a decision. All the youth, students, employees and scholars were invited being for the meeting and appealed to make it a grand success, Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology Managing Director Delhi Vasanth said here on Saturday.

Pointing out that Dr BR Ambedkar’s policies were the foundation for the success of many Asian countries, which were being called as Asian Tigers, he said that following the Chief Minister’s decision, Ambedkar was now being presented as a great economist to the world.

At 9 am on Tuesday, there would be a parade and salute to the 125 feet tall statue of BR Ambedkar by Samatha Sainik Dal and an appeal was being made to all the invitees to sign the signature banner at the venue. It would be showcased on the day the statue would unveiled and preserved for future, Prabuddha Bharat International State president B Shyam said.

Former UGC chairman Sukhdeo Thorat would be chief guest for the meeting. Former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, K Madhava Rao, Press Academy Chairman Allam Narayana, Prabuddha Bharat International founder N Ravikumar would be attending the meeting as special invitees.

