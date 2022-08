Junior Cricket Championship: ECDG XI lift Freedom Cup

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:04 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Champions: Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG XI) players with their winners trophy.

Hyderabad: S Dharmik scored 78 and Adarsh Deshmukh hit 51 while G Sravan picked up four wickets for 19 to guide Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG XI) to a thumping 91-run victory over Khaja Cricket Academy in the final of 2nd Freedom Cup Junior Cricket Championship held at the PNR Khaja Cricket Grounds, Manneguda, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Batting first, Emerging Cricketers Development Group posted 210 runs for six wickets with the help of Dharmik and Adarsh Deshmukh half-centuries. Later, ECDG XI restricted Khaja Cricket Academy to 119 in 23.4 overs. Ameer Shaikh and Nomaan Mirza scalped three wickets each for ECDG XI. For Khaja Cricket Academy, Manikanta and Vignesh snared three wickets each.

Brief Scores: ECDG XI 210/6 in 25 overs (Dharmik S 78, Adarsh Deshmukh 51, AN Chaturya 37; Manikanta 3/14, Vignesh 3/24) bt Khaja Cricket Academy 119 in 23.4 overs (Abhishek 42; Sravan G 4/19, Ameer Shaikh 3/24, Nomaan Mirza 3/5).

Awards: Man of the Match: Adarsh Deshmukh; Most Valuable Player: Ambarish B; Player of the Tournament: S Dharmik; Best Batsman: Ashwin Sooraj; Best Bowler: Sravan G; Best Fielder: Aabhijay V; Best All-rounder: Nomaan Mirza; Game Changer Award: Bharath Kumar; Best Wicket-Keeper: AN Chaturya; Emerging Player: Ameer Shaikh.