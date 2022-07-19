Junior National Aquatic Championships: Telangana swimmer Vritti rewrites national record

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:54 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Vritti Agarwal (centre) posing with the gold.

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal clocked 09:10:32sec to set the new national in the 800m freestyle event for group 1 girls category in the ongoing 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships held at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old broke the previous national junior record timing of 09:14:04 sec of Akansha Vohra from Maharashtra, which was set in 2014. Earlier, she won gold in the 1500m freestyle and 200m butterfly with the timings of 17.37.78sec and 2.22.16 sec respectively. With this medal her medal tally went up to five- three gold, one silver and bronze.

Meanwhile, M Suhas Preetam clinched his second gold at the competition as he bagged top honours in the 200m backstroke with a timing of 02:15:01sec in the Group 2 boys. In Group 2 girls category, Nitya Sagi took top spot in 200m backstroke 02:27:58 sec while Sahasara won bronze in 1500m freestyle event.