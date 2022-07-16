Junior National Aquatic Championships: Telangana’s Suhas clinches gold with new meet record

Published Date - 11:22 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Telanganas M Suhas Preetha (left) and Nitya Sagi posing with their gold medals.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s M Suhas Preetha set a new record on his way to gold medal in the 100m backstroke in the Group 2 Boys on the opening day of the 48th Junior National Aquatic Championships held at the Biju Patnaik Swimming Pool, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Suhas clocked 1.01.29 sec to clinch the top honours. He beat Karnataka’s Ishan Mehra by a close margin. Mehra clocked 1:01.71 seconds. Haryana’s Krish Jain took home the bronze.

Nitya Sagi also bagged gold in the 100 backstroke in the Group 2 girls category. Meanwhile, Vritti Agarwal won a bronze in the 200m freestyle Group 1 Girls event. Telangana boys relay team also won a bronze in the 4x100m freestyle relay in Group 2 Boys. Telangana team won four medals in total on day one.

Hashika Ramachandra of Karnataka set a new meet record in the 200m Freestyle for Girls’ Group III, clocking 2:05.65. She improved on the old mark of 2:10.81 set by Bhavya Sachdeva at Rajkot in 2019. Dhinidhi Desinghu of Karnataka finished second while Deepti Tilak of Maharashtra bagged bronze.

Jashua Thomas of Tamil Nadu won the Group I Boys” 100m breaststroke gold, clocking 1:06.82. Arjunveer Gupta of Maharashtra won silver in 1:07.02 while Vansh Pannu of Haryana bagged bronze in 1:07.06.