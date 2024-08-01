Jupiter’s surreal clouds swirl in new Van Gogh-esque view

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 August 2024, 09:12 PM

Jupiter

A new photo from NASA’s Juno spacecraft showcases vivid, swirling clouds across Jupiter’s skies, reminiscent of colorful brushstrokes on a painting.

Captured during Juno’s 61st close flyby of Jupiter on May 12, 2024, the image zeroes in on the planet’s northern hemisphere. At the time, Juno was about 29,000 km above the cloud tops, highlighting Jupiter’s persistent storms and the striking bands created by powerful atmospheric winds.

The photo provides a detailed look at the chaotic clouds and cyclonic storms in a region that scientists call the folded filamentary region. Here, the zonal jets that form Jupiter’s familiar cloud bands break down, creating turbulent patterns and rapidly evolving cloud structures.

Situated around 68 degrees north latitude, this folded filamentary region is marked by billowing white clouds formed by convective outbursts, which quickly transform into thin, elongated filamentary structures.

Such regions, often found near Jupiter’s poles, are known for their extreme turbulence and variability due to the planet’s powerful jet streams and rapid rotation.