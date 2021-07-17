Jurala Project receives heavy inflows, five gates lifted

The project received inflows of only 14,500 cusecs till Wednesday, but since Friday it started getting inflows significantly facilitating officials to lift spillway gates to release water

Hyderabad: The Irrigation department officials on Saturday lifted five spillway gates of Priyadarshini Jurala Project in Jogulamba-Gadwal district to let flood of about 20,760 cusecs into the river course.

“We are getting additional flood from upstream. Apart from meeting our requirements, we are releasing 20,760 cusecs of water downstream after lifting five spillway gates,” V Raghunatha Rao, Chief Engineer, Projects, Mahabubnagar, said.

Power generation in five units at the project was also started. The Jurala project is getting 61,000 cusecs of water from Narayanapur.

“We will continue to release water if we receive the same inflows in the next few days,” he said. The project received inflows of only 14,500 cusecs till Wednesday, but since Friday it started getting inflows significantly facilitating officials to lift spillway gates to release water.

The water level touched 318.340 meters as against the full reservior level of 318.516 meters. Since Almatti and Narayanpur projects were almost filled to brim because of incessant rains in Karnataka and Maharashtra, water is released into the Jurala project.

