Telangana: Seven crest gates of Musi project lifted

Inflow to the project was increased to 4,000 cusecs due to rains in the upper areas.

Nalgonda: Seven crest gates of Musi project were lifted by the irrigation officials on Wednesday in view of increased inflow to the project.

After the water level reached 642.5 tmc as against the full storage capacity of 645 feet, second, fourth, sixth and eighth crest gates were lifted by the officials and were releasing 4,260 cusecs to the downstream from the gates. Inflow to the project was increased to 5,500 cusecs due to rains in the upper areas.

The project has 12 crest gates and eight regulatory gates. Already 60.99 cusecs of water was being released to the right flank canal and 83.98 cusecs to tight flank canal from Monday evening.

Deputy Executive Engineer of Musi Project M K Chandrasekhar said the villagers along Musi river – Rathnapuram, Ramavaram,Tekumatla, Annajpuram, Anantharam and Dosapahad in Suryapet district and Mamidala, Dacharam and Gangapalem Bopparam, Kasanagode, Chikatigudem, Kothapet, Bheemaram, Amangal, Lakshmidevi gudem, Raavulapenta, Tadkamalla, Narsimhulaguda and Thakkaellapahad in Nalgonda district should be alert and not go to near the river.

He said that generally the water level in the project would be maintained at 641 feet, hence water was being released as a precautionary measure. Special teams of officials were deployed at the project to operate the gates based on the inflow to the project time to time. The teams would work day and night to monitor the situation at the project.

Suryapet district Collector T Vinay Krishna Reddy said that the officials and farmers along with Musi catchment area should be alert. The surpanches should also alert the people of the villages along with Musi downstream by setting up announcement system.

The officials were on high alert in view of the incidents that took place when the Musi project witnessed heavy inflow. The earth dam of the project was breached by irrigation department officials on October 14, 2020 when the inflow was increased to dangerous level of 1.8 lakh cusecs.

