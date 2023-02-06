Justice A Gopal Reddy is new TAFRC chairman

An order to this effect has recently been issued by the Higher Education department

Hyderabad: The State government has constituted a new committee for the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) which will be headed by Justice A Gopal Reddy, retired High Court judge, as chairman. An order to this effect has recently been issued by the Higher Education department.

JNTU-Hyderabad Mechanical department Prof. Manzoor Hussain, Siddipet Medical College director, Dr. Vimala Thomas, Chartered Accountant GV Laxman Rao, Advocate P Sudheer Reddy, Vice Chancellors of Osmania University, Kaloji Narayana Rao Health University, Warangal, Mahatma Gandhi University, TSCHE Chairman, one representative from Finance department, AICTE/medical council of India/ NCTE and any special invitee as decided by the chairman will be members of the committee.

The principal secretary/secretary representing the Education/Health, Medical & Family Welfare department will be the member secretary of the committee. Earlier, the committee was headed by Justice P Swaroop Reddy.