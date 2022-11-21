KNRUHS: First phase web counselling for Nursing, BPT courses from Nov 21

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Monday has notified to conduct first phase of web-counselling for admissions into B.Sc (Nursing), Post Basic Bachelor of Science (PB BSc) (Nursing) and Bachelor in Physiotherapy (BPT) under competent authority quota for academic year 2022-23 in affiliated government and private colleges in Telangana.

Accordingly, candidates whose names are notified as eligible candidates in the provisional final merit list course wise for the academic year 2022-23 on the KNRUHS website are eligible to exercise web – options online from computer with internet connection.

All the eligible candidates can exercise web options from 8 am on Tuesday, November 21 to 6 pm on Friday, November 25 in the website (https://tsparamed.tsche.in). Candidates must exercise web options from home or any other place having internet facility and avoid exercising web options through tabs or mobiles.

Candidates can exercise web options to all courses and colleges to which they are eligible, if their name is included in the merit list for that course. In case the candidate does not join the course/ college after allotment he / she will not be allowed to exercise web-options in subsequent counselling’s for that course.

For more details: https://www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in/