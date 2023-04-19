KA Paul says he’d buy Vizag steel plant, if required

Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul said that as a son of the soil, he had the responsibility to save Visakhapatnam steel plant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:41 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Visakhapatnam: Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul on Wednesday urged the Centre not to privatise the Visakhapatnam steel plant and if it wanted to sell it, he would buy it paying five times the price.

Talking to reporters here that as a son of the soil, he also had the responsibility to save the steel plant. Already, he was fighting a legal battle to stop privatisation, he disclosed.

Former Joint Director of CBI, VV Lakshminarayana, who was also present, said he would fight along with the people to save the steel plant from privatisation.

Also Read JD Lakshminarayana’s suggestion to save Vizag steel plant