Kaghaznagar lad felicitated by MLC Kavitha for securing third rank in RBI exam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

MLC K Kavita felicitates Sai Teja for securing a placement with RBI in Hyderabad on Friday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: MLC K Kavitha felicitated Parsha Sai Teja of Kaghaznagar town for excelling in an examination held by the Reserve Bank of India and getting a job, in Hyderabad on Friday. Sai Teja secured 3rd rank in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh region and bagged a post of an office assistant with the RBI on March 22.

Kavitha honoured Sai Teja with a shawl and appreciated him for his performance in the examination. She wished that he could assume top positions in the future. The son of a government teacher, Sai Teja registered 109 marks out of the total 120 marks in the test. He is currently pursuing B Tech computer science final year at KITS-Warangal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .