| Kajal Aggarwal Gautam Kitchlu Welcome First Child Reveal Name

Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu welcome first child; reveal name

By PTI Published: Published Date - 02:52 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Mumbai: Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband, entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

Kitchlu shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, a day after reports started doing the rounds that his actor-wife had given birth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gautam Kitchlu (@kitchlug)

In his post, the businessman confirmed that the baby was born on Tuesday and revealed that they have named him ‘Neil’.

“We are delighted to announce the birth of Neil Kitchlu April 19, 2022. Welcomed with love by: Parents – Kajal and Gautam. Grandparents: Dheera & Nitin | Vijay & Suman. Aunts & Uncles: Gauri & Nitin | Nisha & Karan,” the poster read.

In the caption, Kitchlu said their “hearts are full” and thanked everyone for love and blessings.

Aggarwal, known for Telugu movies such as “Magadheera” and “Darling”, and Hindi films like “Singham” and “Special 26”, announced her pregnancy in January.

She tied the knot with Kitchlu in 2020 in a private ceremony here.

On the work front, Aggarwal’s latest release was the Tamil romantic drama “Hey! Sinamika”. The actor will next be seen in the Telugu action drama “Acharya”.