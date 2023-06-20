Shoot begins for Zee5’s upcoming Telugu spy thriller series ‘Mission Tashafi’, helmed by Praveen Sattaru

Zee5 is gearing up biggest spy thriller in Telugu OTT history, ‘Mission Tashafi’ directed by Praveen Sattaru.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: The leading streaming platform, Zee5 which has been consistently churning out unique and intriguing content earned a special place among the audience in the OTT space. Now, it is gearing up biggest spy thriller in Telugu OTT history, ‘Mission Tashafi’.

Director Praveen Sattaru, known for delivering highly engaging action films, is helming this web series. Simran Choudhary, Srikanth Iyengar, Anish Kuruvilla, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Bhushan Kalyan, and others are playing key roles. Makers will reveal the actors playing lead roles very soon. This series is touted to be a highly intense spy thriller that commenced its regular shoot on Saturday.

‘Mission Tashafi’ – the 8-episode web series is being produced by Pranathi Reddy under Film Republic Banner. Zee5 is making this highly intense action thriller web series with the highest budget in Telugu OTT history. A biggest Spy thriller in Telugu OTT history.

Director Praveen Sattaru is filming ‘Mission Tashafi’ as the first-ever spy thriller series in Telugu OTT with high-octane action performances that are going to be filmed in exotic locations by renowned action choreographers.