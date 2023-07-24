ZEE5 welcomes Thiruveer on board for intense action spy thriller ‘Mission Tashafi’

Thiruveer is now on board for a key role in the Zee5 series 'Mission Tashafi' directed by Praveen Sattaru.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:09 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: Thiruveer has donned different roles in Telugu cinema, and earned the image of a versatile actor. Along with movies, he is also making his mark in OTT. Top OTT streaming platform ZEE5 is currently making ‘Mission Tashafi’ in a prestigious manner. The actor is now on board for a key role in this series.

ZEE5 has officially announced his addition to ‘Mission Tashafi’. Director Praveen Sattaru, who is popular for delivering engaging and thrilling films with high-octane action sequences, is directing the web series while Pranathi Reddy is bank-rolling it.

The regular shoot is going on at a brisk pace. Now, makers are delighted with Thiruveer joining the team and are confident that with his unique acting abilities, he will deliver more than what is expected from him. Thiruveer is also excited to work with a director like Praveen.

‘Mission Tashafi’ is an intense and emotional action spy thriller that runs between a foreign terrorist organisation planning a massive attack on India and Indian RAW agents.

The 8-episode web series is being produced under Film Republic Banner. ZEE5 is making this highly intense action thriller web series with the highest budget and rich technical values. Praveen is filming ‘Mission Tashafi’ as the first-ever spy thriller series on Telugu OTT with high-octane action performances that are going to be filmed in exotic locations by renowned action choreographers.

The series also casts Simran Choudhary, Srikanth Iyengar, Anish Kuruvilla, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Bhushan Kalyan and others in key roles, and Naresh Ramadurai is the DoP.