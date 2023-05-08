Varun Tej learns how to use guns for an action-packed sequence in ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:47 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: Mega Prince Varun Tej has been leaving fans very impressed with his film choices. And while he is exploring various roles and genres, one particular film that his fans are extremely excited about is ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’. The action-entertainer is being directed by National Award-winning director Praveen Sattaru. The film also stars Sakshi Vaidya. Well, the big buzz about this project is that Varun is pushing the envelope to quite the edge for an upcoming sequence in the film.

This high-octane action sequence in discussion will be shot in the upcoming schedule that begins on May 8 in Budapest. Varun has been prepping full-fledged for this role, and not only is he training in physical combat but also learning to use different kinds of guns from riffles to pistols.

In fact, Varun seems to be enjoying the process a lot by gaining knowledge of different nuances of the weapon.

‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ was announced on Varun Tej’s birthday in January this year. From the film’s first motion poster, it looked like a thrilling action entertainer that the audience will witness. Now, with this action-packed sequence being shot, the wait for fans will only get difficult. The film’s release date is yet to be announced.