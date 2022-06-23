Kakatiya descendant Kamal Chandra to attend cultural festival in Warangal

MLA Vinay Bhaskar with Bastar Maharaja Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has called Kakatiya’s heir Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo of Bastar of Chattisgarh on Thursday and formally invited him to attend the Kakatiya cultural festival scheduled to be held from July 7 to 14 in Warangal to show up the great legacy of the Kakatiya empire. “We have invited Maharaja Kamal Chandra Bhanj Deo and he has accepted our invitation to participate in the celebrations,” the MLA told ‘Telangana Today’

It is said that Kamal Chandra had also expressed his happiness over the official invitation from the Telangana government stating that he was eager to join the celebrations commemorating his ancestors. According to some sources, some of King Prataparudra’s family members reached Dandakaranya on an adventurous journey along the banks of the Godavari following the fall of the Kakatiya kingdom.

“As Kakatiya’s successor, Annamadev established a new empire centered at Jagdalpur. Annamadev was also confirmed as the Kakatiya’s successor by the British historical researchers. Maharaja Kamal Chandradev Bhanj is currently continuing in Annamadev’s lineage. In the absence of a monarchy, the Jagdalpur fort is home to the Kakatiya traditions and glories of local festivals,” according to the secretary of Team of Research on Culture and Heritage (TORCH), Aravind Arya Pakide who accompanied the MLA. Director, Department of Language and Culture, Telangana, Mamidi Harikrishna also accompanied the MLA.