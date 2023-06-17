Kakatiya Park will restore Warangal’s glory in cotton industry, says KTR

Minister KT Rama Rao assured that 99 percent of the jobs generated at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park would be offered to locals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Minister KT Rama Rao addressing a gathering at KMTP in Parkal constituency on Saturday.

Warangal: Reiterating the State government’s commitment to usher in industrial growth in the State, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao assured that 99 percent of the jobs generated at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) would be offered to locals. With several companies planning to set up their units at the KMTP, Warangal would regain its glory that had diminished after the closure of the Azam Jahi Mills.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of South Korean textile major Youngone Corporation’s unit in Parkal constituency here on Saturday, he reminded the exceptional quality of cotton produced in Warangal, asserting its superiority over other regions in the country.

“Youngone Corporation is planning to set up 11 units at Kakatiya Park (KMTP) in a phased manner. Four units will come up in the first phase. All the units together can create a total of 21,000 jobs (direct employment). Meanwhile, Ganesha Company’s two units are providing 1,000 jobs. Kitex will create another 12,000 direct jobs,” he said, adding that these three companies alone would create nearly 66,000 direct and indirect jobs.

“80 to 85 percent of these jobs will be offered to women workers. Buses will be arranged to take them from their villages to the units according to the companies’ managements,” Rama Rao said, adding that ample employment opportunities were available in the agriculture and textile sectors in the State.

Highlighting the potential of clothes manufactured in Warangal to be exported to foreign countries, significantly impacting the “Made in India” tag, the Minister also took a veiled swipe at the Centre’s recently announced PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) scheme and said the KMTP had actually inspired the Centre to devise the scheme. The Centre was copying the State government’s schemes by merely altering names, while Telangana was setting an example for the entire country, he said.

Regarding the allocation of developed plots to farmers who had given up their land, Rama Rao instructed Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao to ensure completion of infrastructure development at the layout and facilitate the handover to the owners by August 15. Ambassador of Korea to India, Chang Jae-Bok, expressed delight in establishing a textile industry in Warangal and praised Telangana’s progress, describing it as the leading state in South India and at the forefront of development.

Chairman of Youngone Corporation, Sung Ki-Hak, expressed happiness in setting up a unit in Telangana, stating that their company was highly sought after worldwide.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Wardhannapet MLA Aruri Ramesh, IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary (Handlooms and Textiles) Dr Jyoti Buddha Prakash, TSIIC MD EV Narasimha Reddy, District Collector P Pravinya and others were present.