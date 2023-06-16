KTR to lay foundation for IRR, modern bus station in Warangal on Saturday

KT Rama Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation for the much awaited IRR and a modern bus station in Warangal.

Published Date - 05:20 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

Warangal: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao is scheduled to lay the foundation for the much awaited Inner Ring Road (IRR) and a modern bus station in Warangal on Saturday, as part of his visit to the district. The state government has decided to construct a 13-km IRR to connect the Warangal-Khammam national highway with the Hyderabad-Bhopalpatnam national highway.

The initial phase will involve building an eight-kilometer road, 200 meters wide, starting from the RTO office/Naidu Petrol Bunk on the Khammam road via Enumamula agriculture market yard. The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of executing the project with an estimated cost of Rs 315 crore. While 80 acres of land required for the road construction have already been acquired, approximately 35 acres are yet to be obtained by the revenue department.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, KUDA Chief Planning Officer (CPO), E Ajit Reddy said the IRR will provide direct access from the Khammam highway to Narsampeta road and Enumamula, enabling people to reach Warangal-Mulugu NH 163. This development will lead to the progress of the East constituency and alleviate the traffic congestion in Warangal, according to MLA Nannapuneni Narender.

Furthermore, the government has approved the construction of a new modern bus station in Warangal, replacing the old one, at a cost of Rs 74.50 crore. KUDA has planned to build it on a three-acre site, following a G 5 model. The ground floor will consist of 32 platforms for TSRTC buses, while the five upper floors will be dedicated to commercial spaces. The authorities aim to complete the ground floor within a year and hand it over to the RTC by May or June of the next year, according to Ajit Reddy.

During his visit, Minister KT Rama Rao will also inaugurate 2,200 double bedroom houses constructed at Doopakunta at a cost of Rs 106 crore. Additionally, he will inaugurate CC and BT roads in the East constituency that were built at a cost of Rs 160 crores. He will also lay the foundation for several other development projects under the GWMC limits. On the other hand, the Industries Minister will also lay the foundation for setting up the Youngone Corporation unit at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) under Parkal constituency limits on the same day.