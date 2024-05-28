KTR warns Revanth Reddy against changing Telangana official emblem with political motives

Stating that the Chief Minister's stance is contradictory and foolish, he questioned the former's hatred towards the Kakatiya Thoranam and Charminar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 05:40 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao questioned Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s stance on removing the ‘Kakatiya Thoranam’ and ‘Charminar‘ from the State’s official emblem.

He pointed out that these symbols, which represent Telangana’s rich cultural heritage, are also mentioned in the proposed State anthem, “Jaya Jaya He Telangana.”

Also Read Dasoju Sravan condemns changes in TGRTC logo

Stating that the Chief Minister’s stance is contradictory and foolish, he questioned the former’s hatred towards the Kakatiya Thoranam and Charminar.

“These are not just architectural landmarks but symbols of Telangana’s 1,000-year-old cultural legacy,” he reminded. Responding to the Chief Minister’s decision to remove Kakatiya Thoranam from the official emblem, Rama Rao noted that the proposed State anthem celebrates the Kakatiya Thoranam and Charminar as key elements of the State’s heritage.

“The Charminar is not just a building but an icon of Hyderabad which grew into a global city. The Kakatiya Thoranam is more than a structure, it is a standing testament to our fertile region,” he asserted.

The BRS working president argued that removing these symbols from the official emblem would be akin to erasing Telangana’s history and hurting the sentiments of its four crore residents. He questioned whether the Congress government would remove the royal symbols in Karnataka’s official emblem as well.

“India’s national emblem features three lions from Ashoka’s Stupa and the national flag includes the Dharmachakra. Will you remove these symbols as well?” he asked.

Rama Rao wondered if the ponds built during the Kakatiya period would also be destroyed or if the Assembly building, once a symbol of monarchy, would be dismantled.

He demanded to know whether the Congress which is changing the official emblem, would also change the borders of Telangana State which was achieved with decades of struggle.

“For the past ten years, the official emblem has been accepted by the entire Telangana community and has won the hearts of the people. Altering it for political reasons is unacceptable,” he asserted.

He emphasised the importance of preserving these symbols and warned that attempts to change them would be met with resistance. “We will question your narrow-mindedness and unite Telangana society to build a people’s movement against this,” he warned.