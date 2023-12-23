Kakatiya University suspends 81 girl students for harassing juniors

The university management said they took the disciplinary action following complaints from first-year students in the zoology, economics, and commerce departments that they were harassed by the seniors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

File photo

Hanamkonda: In a rare instance, 81 girl students were suspended from the Kakatiya University’s women’s hostel, reportedly after complaints of ragging. The university management said they took the disciplinary action following complaints from first-year students in the zoology, economics, and commerce departments that they were harassed by the seniors.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Thatikonda Ramesh told ‘Telangana Today’ that despite initial introductions during an induction programme, the seniors called the juniors to redo the process at the hostel. Activities like dancing and singing were demanded, prompting juniors to file complaints of harassment with hostel authorities. Following this, an inquiry was conducted by the authorities including the Hostels’ Director.

Also Read KITS Warangal hosts alumni meet, silver jubilee reunion

Based on these reports, the university suspended the involved students for a week starting Friday, prompting them to vacate the campus premises.

“The action is aimed at curbing ragging at its onset. However, no police complaint was filed,” the vice-chancellor added. The incident is said to be the largest suspension in Kakatiya University’s history.