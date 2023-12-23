KITS Warangal hosts alumni meet, silver jubilee reunion

05:54 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Decennial Celebration for Graduates of 2013

Hanamkonda: KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy expressed immense pride in the accomplishments of KITSW alumni, lauding their achievements as CEOs, entrepreneurs, scientists, and engineers across the globe. He emphasized KITSW’s commitment to providing quality education, fostering innovative thinking, and nurturing essential skills from the very inception of students’ academic journeys.

A multitude of noted personalities, alumni, and current faculty members have participated in the “Alumni Meet and Silver Jubilee Batch Reunion” of the Class of 1998. The event was organised by the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science, Warangal, Alumni Association (KITSWAA) on Saturday.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy inaugurated the event in the presence of KITSW Chairman, V Lakshmikantha Rao, Treasurer P Narayana Reddy and other management committee members.

Addressing the audience, C Sridhar Reddy, President of KITSWAA’s Hyderabad Chapter, emphasized the association’s dedication to supporting current KITSW students.

The alumni donated Rs 2.95 lakhs towards establishing an IoT lab in the ECE department. The Silver Jubilee Batch alumni honoured their teachers and retired professors, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping their careers and bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Registrar Prof. M. Komal Reddy, over 300 alumni members from across the globe, along with management members, academic heads, and faculty participated in the event.