Ragging will spoil future of students: Ramagundam CP

Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu participated in an anti-ragging and anti-drug awareness programme held at the Ramagundam Medical College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 08:35 PM

Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu releasing anti ragging poster in Ramagundam Medical College on Thursday.

Peddapalli: Ramagundam Police Commissioner M Srinivasulu said ragging could spoil the future of students. So, seniors should extend their support to juniors by guiding them and acting as their elder siblings.

According to the Anti-Ragging Act, ragging was punishable and students should stay away from such a heinous act and utilize college for a better future, he said while participating in an anti-ragging and anti-drug awareness programme held at the Ramagundam Medical College on Thursday.

He felt unhappy as a ragging incident took place in medical college on the day when he took charge as CP. College campus would play a vital role in building the future of the students. So, there should be a conducive atmosphere among the students.

Informing to deploy a special police team in the medical college, he said SHE teams would also move in the college. There would be continuous vigilance by recording every movement with body cameras, CP said and warned to take serious action if anybody was involved in ragging and eve-teasing incidents.

On the occasion, CP administered an anti-ragging pledge with 400 students besides releasing a warning poster printed with a slogan of “Ragging is Crime”.

Peddapalli DCP Dr M Chethana, College principal Dr Himabindhu Singh and others were present.