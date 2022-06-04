Kalaburagi bus mishap: Bodies of Hyderabad couple reach their home

Hyderabad: The bodies of Shiva Kumar, his wife Ravali and son Deekshith, who died in the Kalaburagi bus mishap on Friday, reached their home here on Saturday.

After completing the autopsy and other legal formalities at the government hospital in Kalaburagi, the bodies were brought to the city in an ambulance and preserved at the Gandhi Hospital morgue before handing over to the kin.

Hundreds of people, including family members, relatives, friends and those in the neighbourhood gathered at their house in Kamatipura and paid last respects. Several persons remembered their fond memories with the couple and Deekshith.

Meanwhile, the bodies of Arjun Kumar, a resident of Risala Bazar in Bolarum, along with his wife Sarala Devi and children Divansh and Anitha, were expected to reach the city later in the night.

Seven people from two families in the city, who were returning home from Goa, were charred to death after the bus they were traveling in collided with a truck and went off the road before catching fire on the outskirts of Kamalapura town in Kalaburagi of Karnataka in the early hours of Friday.

The bus was carrying 32 passengers. All the victims got stuck in the bus while others managed to get out through the windows before the fire engulfed the entire bus.