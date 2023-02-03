Kalatapasvi K Viswanath passes away at 92

He directed more than 50 movies and also acted in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:05 AM, Fri - 3 February 23

Source: Twitter.

Hyderabad: Legendary film director K Viswanath, who helmed Telugu classic Sankarabharanam, passed away due to age-related illness on Thursday night at Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad. He was 92. Viswanath, who was unwell for the last few days, is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Born on February 19, 1930, at Pedapulivarru in Guntur district, he debuted as a director in 1965 with Aatma Gowravam. He went on to direct more than 50 movies. He also acted in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films.

Fondly called Kalatapasvi, the veteran filmmaker received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2016 and was conferred the Padma Shri in 1992. He won 10 Filmfare Awards, five National Awards and five Nandi Awards, to name a few. His last film was Shubapradam in 2010.

“Viswanath holds a high place among those who spread the fame of Telugu cinema across the continents. He gave many incredible films such as Sankarabharanam and Sagara Sangamam. My deepest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace,” actor Jr NTR tweeted.

Viswanath’s body was shifted to his Jubilee Hills residence.