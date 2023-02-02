Bollywood pays a tribute to Yash Raj Chopra

Netflix’s upcoming docu-series ‘Romantics’, releasing on February 14, is Bollywood’s tribute to and a remembrance of the ace filmmaker Yash Raj Chopra.

The trailer of the four-part series was released on February 1. It shows three generations of actors sharing their experiences of working with the departed filmmaker. They are seen appreciating the contribution of YRF to the industry and the careers of several actors.

It was YRF that first brought romance and social drama to the celluloid in the early 2000s. The filmmaker has given timeless classics such as ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’, ‘Bunty aur Bubli’, and ‘Mohabattein’, among others. They also created a unique spy universe with the movie like the ‘Tiger’ series, the ‘Dhoom’ series and the latest release ‘Pathaan’.

From launching several youngsters such as Ranveer Singh, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, to giving us iconic duos like Shah Rukh and Kajol, the production house has played a major role in the industry over the years. After the demise of Chopra in 2012, the company’s legacy is being carried forward by Aditya Chopra.

