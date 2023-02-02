Telugu film director Sagar passes away at 70

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu cinema director Sagar, also known as Vidyasagar Reddy, passed away on Thursday. He was 70. According to the reports, he had been ill for a while before passing away this morning at his home in Chennai.

He was raised in Chennai after completing his education in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. In 1983, he made his debut in the Telugu filmdom with the film titled ‘Rakasiloya’. As a director, he has made over 35 films while ‘Stuvartupuram Dongalu’ was his breakout movie.

He was the mentor of many well-known directors, including Srinu Vaitla, VV Vinayak, Ravi Kumar Chowdary, and G Nageswara Reddy, who all rose to prominence in Telugu cinema after working with him.

Sagar also worked with actors such as superstar Krishna, Bhanu Chander, Suman, and Vinod among others, and is most known for his action movies. Some of his well-known films include ‘Public Rowdy’, ‘Daadi’, ‘Nakshatra Poratam’, ‘Amma Donga’, ‘Bharatasimham’, ‘Amma Naa Kodala’, ‘Alumagalu’, ‘Jagadeka Veerudu’, ‘Ramasakkanodu’, ‘Osi Naa Maradala’, ‘Anveshana’, ‘Action No. 1’, and ‘Khaidi Brothers’.

His last rites are expected to take place on Thursday evening in Chennai. The late filmmaker led the Telugu Directors Association three times.