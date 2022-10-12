Kaleshwaram has triggered blue revolution in Telangana, says Medak MP

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:30 AM, Wed - 12 October 22

Since the Telangana Chief Minister had the vision to develop the entire nation, the MP said the Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao would expose the shortcomings of the BJP across the nation.

Sangareddy: Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy said the construction of numerous projects under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) had triggered a blue revolution in Telangana.

Despite the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other Opposition parties creating several hurdles, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would complete all the projects such as the Sangameshwara Lift Irrigation Project (SLIP) and the Basaveshwara Lift Irrigation Project (BLIP), which would benefit the entire Sangareddy District. The Opposition parties were working to stall SLIP and BLIP by creating hurdles in releasing of funds, Prabhakar Reddy said, adding that Opposition parties were also filing cases in different courts and with the National Green Tribunal to stop the projects for political gain.

The MP was speaking after releasing fish seeds and blue scampi into Uba Cheruvu and Meligiri Project near Sadasivapet on Wednesday. This was to mark the release of six lakh fish and scampi into the Meligiri project and 56,000 fish into Uba Cheruvu. The variety of fish released into the two water bodies include Rohu, Mrigala, Katla and Blue scampi.

To boost the fishermen’s community, Reddy said the State government was also giving permission for fish hatchlings. The fisheries department used to get fish seedings from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka earlier, he said.