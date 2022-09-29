Medak: Six fishermen stranded in Manjeera river rescued

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:31 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

Medak: Officials have rescued six fishermen, who were stranded in the middle of river Manjeera, which was in full spate following the release of water from the Singur project, near Yellapur bridge in Papannapet Mandal on Thursday.

Unaware of the release of water from the Singur project. the six fishermen, B Siddiramulu, Bingiri Pochaiah, Y Nagaraju, Krishna, K Yadagiri and K Siddipramulu of Medak district, had ventured into the river. After coming to know that they were stranded, Medak DSP Saidulu, Papannapet Tehsildar Mahendar, Fire Officer Amarnath Goud and other officials reached the site.

Also Read Union Minister Kishan Reddy flags off first passenger train from Medak

With the help of Yellapur Sarpanch Prabhakar Reddy, they roped in two divers Bola Durgaiah and Neerudi Sathiah from the same village. By laying a rope to the spot where the fishermen were stranded, Sathaiah and Durgaiah reached the six fishermen and helped them to reach the shore safely.

Since the Singur project was receiving over 11,000 cusecs of inflows from upstream, Irrigation authorities have lifted a crest gate in to let 10,000 cusecs downstream.