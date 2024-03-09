Kaleshwaram: Information furnished to NDSA team termed partial

The team insisted on comprehensive information on as many as 20 aspects pertaining to the designs and construction of the barrages, according to senior officials.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 09:09 PM

Hyderabad: The expert committee of the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) which visited the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project barrages as part of a stock taking exercise taken up by it at the request of the State government, has termed the information furnished by the irrigation department as partial and inadequate.

The information sought by the present team was almost similar to the reports asked for the NDSA team that visited Medigadda in October last year.

The present team, however had asked for some additional reports and the department officials were engaged themselves in quest of the information. It was not readily available, they said.

The Irrigation Department was also asked the drain the Annaram and Sundilla barrages completely to keep the piers fully exposed for the physical inspection.

The team has been interacting with all the officials involved in the designing and construction. As part of the preliminary exercise, the team wants to familiarise itself with who is who of the barrage construction.

There would be at least three such inspections in the next two months, according to sources. The team members have started analyzing every aspect of the barrages including the DPRs.

The main focus is on Block 7 of Medigadda barrage as the previous team also attributed the sinking of the piers to multiple reasons.