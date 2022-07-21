Kaleshwaram not eligible for national project scheme – Centre

Published Date - 06:10 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: The Central government on Thursday made it clear that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project was not eligible for inclusion under the National Project (NP) status in the absence of investment clearance.

This was stated by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu in Lok Sabha while replying to a question raised by Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy. He said that in February, 2016 as well as in December, 2018, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao requested the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include Kaleshwaram project under NP scheme.

However, in absence of investment clearance, the project is not eligible for inclusion under the NP scheme, he said.

According to Tudu, for inclusion of a project for the funding under NP scheme of the Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS), the project must first be appraised by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and accepted by the Advisory Committee.

Thereafter, investment clearance is required to be obtained by the State government. Subsequently, if the project meets the laid down norms for the NP scheme, it is required to be considered by the High Powered Steering Committee (HPSC) set up for the purpose.

On being recommended by HPSC, and as per availability of funds etc., the Central government may approve inclusion of a project under the NP scheme.

The Minister further stated that the State governments in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have not handed over the jurisdiction of Krishna basin projects as specified in Schedule –II of notification to Krishna River Management Board (KRMB).

However, the Water Resources and Energy Departments in October 2021 issued orders for handling over certain components of Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar project mentioned in Schedule-II of the notification under their control to KRMB simultaneously with handing over of components under the control of Telangana.

No order has been issued by the Telangana government for handing over of the projects or components under their control.

The two State governments have not handed over jurisdiction of Godavari basin projects as specified in Schedule-II to Godavari River Management Board (GRMB).

The Minister said since water being a State subject, it is for the State governments to take up planning, design and implementation of irrigation projects in their respective jurisdiction. The role of the Central government is limited to being catalytic, providing technical support and in some cases partial financial assistance in terms with the existing schemes under implementation.

However, for major and medium inter-State irrigation projects, appraisal is undertaken by the CWC. It is, therefore, for the States to maintain details regarding total expenditure incurred by the different agencies, as well as status of works for the ongoing projects.

