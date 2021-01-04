Kalyana Lakshmi helps in averting child marriages: Puvvada

As many as 4,713 were benefitted by the scheme so far in Khammam constituency

Khammam: Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes have helped prevent child marriages in the State, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Monday.

He said that in order to avail the scheme, it was mandatory for girls who were getting married to attain the age of 18 years. The age rule has been implemented strictly and thus child marriages were curbed in the State, he said.

The Minister along with Khammam MP, Nama Nageswara Rao distributed Kalyana Lakshmi cheques worth Rs 2.07 crore to about 207 eligible beneficiaries at a programme at the Minister’s camp office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he informed that as many as 4,713 beneficiaries have been given Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs 41.28 crore so far in Khammam Assembly segment.

He said the State government has launched Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak scheme to support the parents from poor financial background to meet the expenses of their daughter’s marriage.

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao donning the role of big brother has been giving Rs. 100,116 under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak for the girls who were getting married. No state in the country was implementing such schemes, Ajay Kumar said.

SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Mayor G Papalal, his deputy B Muraliprasad, RDO Ravindranath, corporators K Murali, ZPTC M Priyanka, P Nagaraju and others were present.

