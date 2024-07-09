Kamareddy: Seven-year old girl dies of snake bite

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 July 2024, 04:47 PM

Kamareddy: A seven-year-old girl died and her grandfather was in a critical condition after a snake bit them while they were sleeping on the floor in their house in Zapti Janakampalle village of Nagireddypet mandal late on Monday night.

According to reports, Vaishnavi was sleeping on the floor along with her grandfather Shankaraiah, when a snake which entered the house bit them. It was in the morning that Vaishnavi’s parents saw froth around their mouth and realized that they might have been bitten by a snake.

The parents immediately rushed Vaishnavi to the government hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Shankaraiah was meanwhile taken to a private hospital in Yellareddypet in Rajanna Sircilla district where he is undergoing treatment.

The police have registered a case and investigation is underway.