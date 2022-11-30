Kamareddy: Teacher canes student for social media post calling her class boring; booked by police

The police has now filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act against the teacher based on a complaint lodged by the student.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:33 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: A teacher of a State-run college in Madnoor mandal of Kamareddy district allegedly caned an Intermediate first year girl student after the student posted the teacher’s photo on social media calling her class ‘boring’. The incident came to light on Wednesday after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The police has now filed a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice Act against the teacher based on a complaint lodged by the student.

According to Madnoor Inspector S Suresh, the girl had reportedly clicked pictures of her Telugu teacher on her cell phone during a class last week and posted it on a social media platform with the caption ‘boring’ class. The teacher, who came to know about the social media post, confronted the student on Tuesday and though the girl apologised, the teacher caned her quite mercilessly, Suresh said.

The entire episode was videographed by another student, who uploaded it on social media on Wednesday. A protest was also held by some students over the incident and demanded the college management to take action against the teacher.

The police are investigating.