Kangana Ranaut opens up on gaining 20 kgs

The actor damaged her back severely and found it hard to get fit after the shoot

Talking about the gratification that she got from playing the role of political stalwart J Jayalalithaa to perfection in her film Thalaivi, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday opened up on her journey of weight management for and after the completion of the film.

The Queen actor took to Twitter to post a picture of herself from her recent workout sessions and a picture of herself portraying the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in her film. She went on to pen down a short note about her weight management journey for the film.

“I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam, it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection,” she wrote.

“Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine,” she wrote in a separate tweet.

The 33-year-old actor had earlier in October wrapped up the shoot for Thalaivi in Hyderabad.