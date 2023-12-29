Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ to premiere on Zee5 on January 5

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has recently announced the world digital premiere of ‘Tejas’ starring actor Kangana Ranaut. Premiering on January 5, the film showcases Kangana Ranaut in a never-seen-before avatar, portraying the role of a fearless Indian Air Force pilot.

Crafted as an action-packed thriller, the film is skilfully written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by the industry stalwart Ronnie Screwvala. Joining Kangana in this gripping tale is a set of talented actors – Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsvardhan Rane, Divya Dutta, Anshul Chauhan, and Varun Mitra.

‘Tejas’ traces the journey of an ambitious young woman aspiring to become a fighter pilot, challenging stereotypes, and breaking barriers in a male-dominated profession. The film delves into themes of bravery, dedication, and the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces.

As the story progresses, Kangana will be seen becoming an Indian Air Force fighter pilot, who is on a daring mission to rescue from terrorists an Indian spy who has some very confidential information. This kidnapping is also linked to an impending attack on India, forming the crux of the narrative.

The film also captures Tejas’s tragic past and how she inspires the audience while also instilling a deep sense of pride.

Speaking about it, Kangana emphasised, “With ‘Tejas’, our aim was not only to entertain but also to shed light on the passion and sacrifices of the armed forces. Through this film, we hope to address the challenges faced by those in uniform and inspire a collective responsibility to honour and respect them. I hope audiences resonate with the powerful narrative and find inspiration in the incredible stories of our real-life heroes. Gear up for an exhilarating journey as ‘Tejas’ takes flight on the digital stage with Zee5.”