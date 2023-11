VIRAT KOHLI 50TH ODI CENTURY HIGHLIGHTS | IND vs NZ World Cup Semi Final | ICC World Cup 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli makes his 50th ODI century in 106 balls and breaks Sachin’s record in the World Cup 2023 semi final game against New Zealand. Virat Kohli is the first man on the planet to make 50 ODI centuries in international cricket.