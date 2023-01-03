Kanjhawala death case: Delhi CM speaks to victim’s mother, announces compensation of Rs 10 lakhs

Chief Minister said that the compensation of Rs 10 lakhs will be given to the family of the deceased woman and assured that the woman will get justice

By ANI Published Date - 05:33 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday spoke to the mother of the 20-year-old woman, who was killed after being dragged by a car for several kilometres in the national capital on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that the compensation of Rs 10 lakhs will be given to the family of the deceased woman and assured that the woman will get justice.

“Talked to the victim’s mother. Will get justice for the daughter. Will field the biggest lawyer. His mother remains ill. Will get them fully treated. Will give a compensation of Rs 10 lakh rupees to the victim’s family. The government is with the victim’s family. If there is any need in future that also we will fulfill,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Post Mortem Examination (PME) has ruled out any injury suggestive of ‘sexual assault’, the police informed on Tuesday.

The PME was conducted by a three-member medical board at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), New Delhi on January 2.

Special CP Law and Order, Delhi, SP Hooda told ANI that the report states the provisional cause of death as “shock and haemorrhage due to antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs”.

All the injuries are produced by the impact of blunt force which is possible with vehicular accidents and dragging. Also, the report indicates that there is no injury suggestive of sexual assault, he said.

The final report will be received in due course. Further investigation into the case is underway.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooty was hit by a car and she was reportedly dragged for 13 kilometres under the vehicle on the city’s roads.

Earlier on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District), Harendra K Singh, informed that five people had been arrested in the Kanjhawala case and a case under 304 A (death due to negligence) of the IPC was registered against them. They were produced before a court in Delhi’s Rohini which sent them to three days of police custody for interrogation.

The suspected car was also traced down and the five occupants were apprehended from their houses.

The Delhi Police found a CCTV footage in which the deceased woman Anjali and her friend, identified by police as Nidhi, were seen coming out of a hotel at around 1.30 am on January 1.

The other woman, who was traced by police during the investigation, has been identified by the police as Nidhi a friend of the deceased woman.

CCTV footage accessed by ANI shows both the women leaving the hotel on a scooty with the deceased on the pillion seat and Nidhi riding.

In the CCTV footage from outside the hotel, Anjali could be seen wearing a pink coloured jacket while Nidhi could be spotted in a red jacket.