Kannada actor Shivarajkumar meets Chiranjeevi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 February 2024, 07:49 PM

Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, popularly known as Shivanna, met Megastar Chiranjeevi at his residence in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Kannada actor came all the way from Bengaluru to congratulate Chiranjeevi for being conferred with India’s second-highest civilian award, the ‘Padma Vibhushan.’

Upon arrival, Shivanna congratulated Chiranjeevi by offering a flower bouquet.

Following the meeting, both actors had lunch together. Also seen was the megastar’s elder daughter, Sushmita, who was serving the guests.

Very touched that my dear @NimmaShivanna came all the way from Bangalore to congratulate me 🤗 Spent some wonderful time over lunch and fondly recalled our association and so many cherished memories with the Legendary Rajkumar garu and his entire family.🙏 Delighted. pic.twitter.com/gbWizevDso — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 4, 2024