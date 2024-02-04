Sunday, Feb 4, 2024
Kannada Actor Shivarajkumar Meets Chiranjeevi

Kannada actor Shivarajkumar meets Chiranjeevi

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 4 February 2024, 07:49 PM
Hyderabad: Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar, popularly known as Shivanna, met Megastar Chiranjeevi at his residence in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The Kannada actor came all the way from Bengaluru to congratulate Chiranjeevi for being conferred with India’s second-highest civilian award, the ‘Padma Vibhushan.’

Upon arrival, Shivanna congratulated Chiranjeevi by offering a flower bouquet.

Following the meeting, both actors had lunch together. Also seen was the megastar’s elder daughter, Sushmita, who was serving the guests.

 

