Konidela Upasana meets Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Chiranjeevi was honoured with India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 08:28 PM

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan’s wife Konidela Upasana paid a courtesy call on Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Friday here.

During the meeting, Upasana extended an invitation to the Governor for the felicitation ceremony of Megastar Chiranjeevi, who was honoured with India’s second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan.

Sharing pictures of the meeting on the X platform, Upasana wrote: “Met with the Honorable Tamilisai Soundararajan Garu, the esteemed Governor of Telangana. Getting a deeper understanding of what she is doing for tribal welfare has really touched my heart.”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi is gearing up to join the sets of his upcoming film ‘Vishwambhara.’

The actor has already started preparations for the movie, as evidenced by a workout video shared on X, showcasing his rigorous training routine with a fitness trainer. “Gearing up .. And raring to go. #Vishwambhara,” he wrote on X platform.

Watch chiru’s workout video here:

Gearing up .. And raring to go #Vishwambhara pic.twitter.com/VeUj0yhN35 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 1, 2024