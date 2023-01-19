Kanti Velugu: Over 1.6 lakh individuals across TS underwent eye screening on day 1

Telangana State health department distributed a total of 37,046 reading glasses among the beneficiaries while 33,221 persons were identified for prescription glasses

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Kanti velugu camp at yellamma Banda Kukatpally circle. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: On the first day of the State government’s flagship Kanti Velugu mass eye-screening program, a total of 1,60,471 individuals underwent eye screening in 1,500 camps organised across Telangana.

The health department distributed a total of 37,046 reading glasses among the beneficiaries while 33,221 persons were identified for prescription glasses. Those who underwent screening included 72,580 men and 87,889 women apart from two from the transgender community. While 522 camps were held in urban areas, 978 screening camps were held in the rural parts.

